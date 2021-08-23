Advertisement

One person killed in Dodge County vehicle crash

A passenger in the car was transported by Flight for Life to UW Hospital in Madison
The driver of the car was pronounced dead at the scene by the Dodge County Medical Examiner.
By Taylor Bowden
Published: Aug. 23, 2021 at 12:02 AM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - On Sunday, August 22nd at approximately 7:33 PM, the Dodge County Sheriff’s Office responded to a motor vehicle crash on County Highway C at the intersection with Jersey Road in the Township of Trenton.

Initial investigation shows that an SUV was traveling east on County Highway C approaching the intersection with Jersey Road. A passenger car was traveling north on Jersey Road and was approaching the stop sign at the intersection.. The passenger car failed to stop for the stop sign and entered the intersection. The front of the SUV struck the driver’s side of the car.

The driver of the car was pronounced dead at the scene by the Dodge County Medical Examiner. A passenger in the car was transported by Flight for Life to UW Hospital in Madison. The lone driver of the SUV was injured in the crash and was transported to Waupun Hospital.

The crash remains under investigation by the Dodge County Sheriff’s Office and the Dodge County Medical Examiner. County Highway C was closed for more than 3.5 hours while the crash was being investigated.

