Advertisement

Warm and Humid Weather Over the Next Several Days

A few showers and thunderstorms will be possible as well
By Charlie Shortino
Published: Aug. 23, 2021 at 5:59 AM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Warm temperatures and high humidity will return to southern Wisconsin today. This warm and humid air will remain in place across the region through at least the middle of the week. A warm front will pass through the area today around midday. This front may trigger a few showers and thunderstorms during the morning. Dew points, and thus the humidity, will jump during the afternoon. Highs today will reach the upper 80s with heat indices in the 90s. By Tuesday and Wednesday, highs will reach the 90 degree mark with heat indices reaching the middle and upper 90s. The weather pattern will remain a bit unstable through most of the week and we will see on and off showers and thunderstorms between now and the weekend.

We'll see warm and humid conditions with occasional showers and thunderstorms this week.
We'll see warm and humid conditions with occasional showers and thunderstorms this week.(wmtv weather)

Today: Isolated morning showers, then becoming mostly sunny, warm and humid. High 89. Wind: S 5-10.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers/t-storms. Low: 69. Wind: Southwest 5.

Tuesday: Partly sunny with a chance of showers/t-storms. High: 90.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny. High: 90.

Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Multiple people died in a three-car collision on I-94 West near Johnson Creek, on August 18,...
Three dead after crash closes westbound lanes of I-94 near Johnson Creek
Wisconsin breaks out COVID-19 data into fully vaccinated & unvaccinated
Christina Martinez
NBC15 Investigates: Woman asked to return car weeks after she bought it
Current understanding about how the virus that causes coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19)...
Indoor mask mandate returns to Madison & Dane Co.
Do Good Wisconsin surprises Madison server with large tip after a previous customer left them a...
Hundreds pitch in to surprise Madison server tipped with a homophobic note

Latest News

Scattered showers kick off our active week of weather!
This Week: Heat, humidity, & storm chances are back
Enjoy Sunday because the heat, humidity, and storms return for the workweek
Forecast Max Heat Index - Madison
Enjoy Sunday because the heat, humidity, and storms return for the workweek
Madison picked up a quarter of an inch of rainfall Saturday but remains more than 10 inches...
Beautiful Sunday Ahead