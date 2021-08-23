Wis. children hit COVID-19 vaccine milestone amid back-to-school season

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - As the first day of school gets underway for some districts in southern Wisconsin, state health officials note children ages 12-15 have marked a new COVID-19 vaccine milestone Monday.

Four in ten children in this age group have received at least their first dose of the shot, according to the Department of Health Services’ COVID-19 dashboard. Nearly one-third of 12-15 year olds have completed their vaccine series.

The first 12-15 year olds to receive the vaccine started to do so on May 13. This group hit a quarter vaccinated with one shot on June 15, taking two months to rise 15 percent-points.

This new milestone also comes as Pfizer and its partner BioNTech received full U.S. Food and Drug Administration authorization for its vaccine. The authorization is only for those ages 16 and older. Those ages 12-15 can still receive the Pfizer vaccine, but under emergency use authorization status.

In all of Wisconsin, the DHS COVID-19 dashboard shows that the number of vaccines administered last week was at the most since mid-June. About 55,662 vaccines were administered last week out of the 5.8 million to date. So far this week, 543 doses have been given out.

Overall in the state, 50.7% of residents have completed their vaccine series and 53.9% have received at least their first vaccine.

More than 700 new COVID-19 cases reported

DHS reports 769 new COVID-19 on Monday after almost a full week of cases being reported above 1,000. Cases are usually reported lower at the beginning of the work week.

Health officials say 647,489 cases have been confirmed in Wisconsin to date.

Regardless, the seven-day rolling average has increased to 1,290 cases, which is the highest its been since February 1.

One Wisconsinite has died Monday, DHS adds, bringing the total number of deaths in the state up to 7,521.

