WisDOT: Aerial enforcement planned in four Wis. counties this week
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Wisconsin State Patrol (WSP) has scheduled aerial enforcement this week in four Wisconsin counties.
According to the Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT), WSP’s goal is to improve public safety, including enforcing traffic laws to ensure drivers reach their destinations safely.
It is much easier to spot drivers who are speeding or driving aggressively from the air, WisDOT said. Once a pilot observes a violation, they communicate with ground-based units to initiate the traffic stop.
WSP pilots are planning five aerial enforcement missions over Wisconsin highways in the following counties:
Tuesday, August 24
- Fond du Lac County – WIS 26
Wednesday, August 25
- Dane County – I-39/90
Friday, August 27
- Eau Claire County – I-39/90
Saturday, August 28
- Rock County – I-39/90
Sunday, August 29
- Dane County – I-39/90
