WisDOT: Aerial enforcement planned in four Wis. counties this week

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Wisconsin State Patrol (WSP) has scheduled aerial enforcement this week in four Wisconsin counties.

According to the Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT), WSP’s goal is to improve public safety, including enforcing traffic laws to ensure drivers reach their destinations safely.

It is much easier to spot drivers who are speeding or driving aggressively from the air, WisDOT said. Once a pilot observes a violation, they communicate with ground-based units to initiate the traffic stop.

WSP pilots are planning five aerial enforcement missions over Wisconsin highways in the following counties:

Tuesday, August 24

Fond du Lac County – WIS 26

Wednesday, August 25

Dane County – I-39/90

Friday, August 27

Eau Claire County – I-39/90

Saturday, August 28

Rock County – I-39/90

Sunday, August 29

Dane County – I-39/90

