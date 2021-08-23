Advertisement

WisDOT: Nightly closure of Beltline near I-39/90 to occur this week

(Associated Press)
By Shaina Nijhawan
Published: Aug. 23, 2021 at 5:39 PM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The westbound lanes of US 12/18 from the I-39/90 interchange to US 51/Stoughton Road, as well as the I-39/90 northbound ramp to westbound US 12/18 will be closed and detoured this week.

The lanes will be closed from 6:30 p.m. to 6 a.m. on Wednesday and Thursday due to asphalt paving operations, according to the Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT).

The public must use alternate routes, such as I-39/90 northbound to WIS 30 and southbound on US 51/Stoughton Road.

The I-39 southbound ramp to the westbound beltline will remain open; however, drivers should be aware of crews and equipment alongside lanes, WisDOT said.

Closures are weather-dependent and subject to change. Additional travel information on Wisconsin highways can be found at 511wi.gov.

