Woman assaulted during car jacking

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - On Sunday August 22nd at approximately 10:50pm, Madison Police were dispatched to a carjacking near De Volis Pkwy and Axel Ave.

The 46-year-old victim reports that she provided a ride to two females who later punched, choked and stole her vehicle.

The victim refused EMS but did have visible injuries. Responding patrol units checked the area and later found the victim’s vehicle unoccupied.

The identity of the suspects is unknown at this time.

If you have any information regarding this incident, please contact the Madison Police Department at 255-2345.

