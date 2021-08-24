2 injured, service dog missing after Dane Co. crash

OREGON, Wis. (WMTV) - Two people are injured and a service dog is missing Monday night after a vehicle crash in Oregon, officials say.

The Dane County Sheriff’s Office was called to a two-vehicle crash around 5:30 p.m. on Fish Hatchery Road between County Highway M and West Netherwood Road.

A Ford F150 was driving southbound on Fish Hatchery Road when police say it drove on the gravel shoulder, overcorrected and crossed the center line. The vehicle then struck another car that was driving north on the road.

The sheriff’s office says the driver of the vehicle that was struck needed to be extricated and was taken to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries. The driver of the other vehicle was also taken to a hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The service dog, Brandi, was seen getting out of the F150 and running into a field east of the road near Swan Park. Crews are still unable to find the dog, but are searching the area using infra-red drones.

Brandi is described as a pitbull/terrier mix with brown and white hair.

If anyone finds the dog, please call the Dane County Sheriff’s Office at 608-255-2345 or the Oregon Area Fire/EMS District at 608-835-5587.

Oregon Fire/EMS District, Fitch-Rona EMS, the Fitchburg Fire Department, Verona Fire Department and Dane County Sheriff’s Office all responded to the crash.

Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved.