88-year-old man dead following Dodge Co. pickup truck vs. bicycle crash

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - An 88-year-old man died Sunday after his bicycle was struck by a pickup truck, the Dodge County Sheriff’s Office reported Tuesday.

The Sheriff’s Office reported to CTHY AW at the intersection of East Rock River Road in the Township of Trenton for a motor vehicle crash at about 5:25 p.m. Sunday.

According to the Sheriff’s Office release, a bicycle was traveling south on East River Road and approaching a stop sign at the intersection of CTHY AW when a pickup truck traveling east on CTHY AW hit the bicycle.

Initial investigation shows the bicycle entered the intersection and attempted to turn left/east on CTHY AW when the pickup truck struck him.

The biker was transported to Waupun Hospital and later flown by Flight for Life to UW Hospital where he died. The driver of the pickup truck was not injured.

The crash remains under investigation by the Dodge Co. Sheriff’s Office and Dodge Co. Medical Examiner.

Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved.