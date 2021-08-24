Agrace mandates COVID-19 vaccines for employees, volunteers

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A Madison nonprofit health care organization will mandate COVID-19 vaccinations for its more than 1,600 employees and volunteers, it announced Tuesday.

Agrace explained its staff will be required to receive their first COVID-19 vaccine by Sept. 1 and their second dose by Oct. 1, if they choose the two-dose regimen of Moderna or Pfizer. Medical and religious exemptions for getting the vaccine are allowed, as it is required by law.

Agrace president and CEO Lynne Sexton said the Delta variant is spreading rapidly and other health care groups nationwide have taken similar measures.

“As a health care organization, we have an ethical duty to protect those we serve,” said Sexton. “Agrace is joining the effort, alongside many large providers in Wisconsin, and mandating the COVID vaccination for all employees.”

Sexton also noted that mandating vaccinations in health care is not anything new. The measles, mumps and rubella shot, as well as the chicken pox, have already been mandated in the past.

Agrace estimates that around 90% of their employees were fully vaccinated before the requirement was announced. The group cares for about 1,500 people in southern Wisconsin, including the elderly and those at the end of life.

