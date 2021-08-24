Beloit community, police chief hold town hall on gun violence

BELOIT, Wis. (WMTV) - After multiple shootings and shots fired calls over the weekend in Beloit, the police chief and community members came together Monday for a town hall on how to address the violence.

The meeting was not called due to the recent shootings. It was scheduled several weeks earlier to address what organizers said is an overall uptick in gun violence. They said the events over the weekend made the issue even more urgent.

That uptick is raising concerns across the community for people like Tia Johnson, a lifelong Rock County resident

“I want to Beloit to be safe for everyone,” Johnson said, adding, “20 years in Beloit, I raised my kids here.”

Johnson was one of dozens of neighbors who came to Monday’s town hall to address the violence. She said she has seen it firsthand.

“Earlier this summer, I was walking my dog and half an hour later outside the park where I was walking my dog, there was a gun shooting,” she described.

The Beloit Brown Community Liaison organized the town hall, hoping to build better communication with police. The group was started by Lexi Payton whose cousin was killed in October. The murder remains unsolved, and Payton said communication with the police department has been difficult.

“We are not getting the answers that we needed,” Payton said during the meeting.

Beloit Police Chief Andre Sayles also came to the meeting to take questions from neighbors.

“I’m a person that truly likes talking to individuals and understanding what they need from us, because our job is to protect and serve them,” he explained.

He said it is important everyone works together to solve the issue.

“Sometimes you need help putting that puzzle together, and so us as a police department, we need our community’s help. I’m not trying to put the ownership on them to solve it, we’re just saying, help us with information and names,” he said.

Johnson and other community members said gun violence is a complicated problem.

“Not one issue caused this, not one item is going to fix it,” Johnson said.

Community activist Marquise Terrell added, “It stems from things like that, just economics, or education is a big thing as well.” Terrell, who helped start the Beloit Brown Community Liaison, also said he wants to see more recreational activities for young people to get involved in and keep them away from crime.

Community members hope Monday’s meeting will lead to progress.

“This is the biggest step right here that we’re meeting with the chief, that we’re getting the opportunity to say, and giving the community the opportunity to say what it is that we need from the chief,” said lifelong Beloit resident Sheri Pounds.

People at the meeting said it is a good first step, and now community members need to start holding each other accountable.

Five people have been arrested in connection with one of the three shootings over the weekend.

Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved.