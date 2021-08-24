Advertisement

Border Patrol: Smugglers caught using fake agent vehicle

Fake border patrol car used by smugglers
Fake border patrol car used by smugglers(U.S. border Patrol's Tucson Sector)
By KOLD News 13 Staff
Published: Aug. 24, 2021 at 3:05 PM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Border Patrol agents stopped smugglers who was using a fake uniform and border patrol car today near the Tucson border station.

Tucson agents along with Homeland Security- Phoenix took the driver and 10 migrants into custody.

Interim Chief Patrol Agent for Tucson’s border patrol station, John Modlin, shared a photo of the fake vehicle on twitter.

Copyright 2021 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Multiple people died in a three-car collision on I-94 West near Johnson Creek, on August 18,...
Three dead after crash closes westbound lanes of I-94 near Johnson Creek
Wisconsin breaks out COVID-19 data into fully vaccinated & unvaccinated
Christina Martinez
NBC15 Investigates: Woman asked to return car weeks after she bought it
Current understanding about how the virus that causes coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19)...
Indoor mask mandate returns to Madison & Dane Co.
Do Good Wisconsin surprises Madison server with large tip after a previous customer left them a...
Hundreds pitch in to surprise Madison server tipped with a homophobic note

Latest News

Two Salmonella outbreaks could be traced to Italian-style meats, the CDC warns.
CDC warns Salmonella outbreaks may be linked to Italian-style meats
Most COVID-19 infections confirmed in Wis. since January
Senator Ron Johnson, R-Wisconsin, speaking at an event in Black River Falls, Wis.
Johnson, GOP state lawmakers head to Fort McCoy on Wednesday
Tommy Thompson, former U.S. Health and Human Services Secretary and Wisconsin governor, puts on...
UW System, lawmaker trade shots in COVID-19 vaccine battle