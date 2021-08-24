Border Patrol: Smugglers caught using fake agent vehicle
Published: Aug. 24, 2021 at 3:05 PM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Border Patrol agents stopped smugglers who was using a fake uniform and border patrol car today near the Tucson border station.
Tucson agents along with Homeland Security- Phoenix took the driver and 10 migrants into custody.
Interim Chief Patrol Agent for Tucson’s border patrol station, John Modlin, shared a photo of the fake vehicle on twitter.
