CDC warns Salmonella outbreaks may be linked to Italian-style meats

Two Salmonella outbreaks could be traced to Italian-style meats, the CDC warns.
By Nick Viviani
Published: Aug. 24, 2021 at 3:17 PM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
WASHINGTON (WMTV) - Be sure to cook any Italian-style meat well before eating it.

That’s the new warning from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention as health officials try to track down the source of two Salmonella outbreaks that has affected 17 states, including Wisconsin.

“Until we identify which Italian-style meats are making people sick, heat all Italian-style meats to an internal temperature of 165°F or until steaming hot before eating if you are at higher risk,” the agency recommends.

The meats have been blamed for 36 illnesses, twelve of which sent people to the hospital. While the CDC has not traced exactly what all of the cases had in common, health officials say everyone affected has reported eating salami, prosciutto, and other meats that can be found in antipasto or charcuterie assortments.

“Investigators are working to identify specific contaminated products and determine if the two outbreaks are linked to the same food source,” the agency reported in its alert. No recall has been issued as health officials continue to investigate the outbreaks.

Heating the food to a high enough temperature will help kill germs like salmonella, according to the CDC. It asks anyone who experiences the following symptoms to contact their healthcare provider:

  • Diarrhea and a fever higher than 102°F
  • Diarrhea for more than 3 days that is not improving
  • Bloody diarrhea
  • So much vomiting that you cannot keep liquids down
  • Signs of dehydration, such as:
    • Not peeing much
    • Dry mouth and throat
    • Feeling dizzy when standing up

