Advertisement

Fort McCoy, Tomah community work to help Afghan refugees

By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Aug. 24, 2021 at 6:33 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FORT MCCOY, Wis. (WMTV) - Fort McCoy told the public Tuesday that it is gathering information on how to help refugees that are being housed there.

The Army installation asked the public on Facebook to not contact them directly, and instead be patient for more information on volunteer opportunities and donations.

In the meantime, people are encouraged to contact their local Red Cross.

Fort McCoy also warned people of a fraud alert, saying no one from the federal government is allowed to solicit for donations or gifts with their refugee mission.

Fraud Alert: NO ONE from the federal government is allowed to seek solicitation for donations or gifts in conjunction...

Posted by Fort McCoy on Tuesday, August 24, 2021

The Tomah Area School District is working closely with people at Fort McCoy to coordinate the plan for Afghan children to be welcomed into the district. District Superintendent Dr. Mike Hanson said there could be anywhere from 10-1,000 kids admitted.

“We’ll continue that work with the Afghan refugee population that comes in,” said Dr. Hanson. “If there’s trauma there we want to work with bridging any gaps with language barriers. There are many ways to do that and also any cultural barriers.”

Dr. Hanson explained that the mission to educate refugee children is personal for him, as his family housed a refugee family in the 1970s.

“I cant imagine what they’re going through, so I feel a personal connection on that level with my family history and the duty we have,” he said.

The superintendent also said they are facing staffing shortages in the school already from the pandemic.

Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Multiple people died in a three-car collision on I-94 West near Johnson Creek, on August 18,...
Three dead after crash closes westbound lanes of I-94 near Johnson Creek
Wisconsin breaks out COVID-19 data into fully vaccinated & unvaccinated
Christina Martinez
NBC15 Investigates: Woman asked to return car weeks after she bought it
Current understanding about how the virus that causes coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19)...
Indoor mask mandate returns to Madison & Dane Co.
Do Good Wisconsin surprises Madison server with large tip after a previous customer left them a...
Hundreds pitch in to surprise Madison server tipped with a homophobic note

Latest News

Tommy Thompson, former U.S. Health and Human Services Secretary and Wisconsin governor, puts on...
UW System, lawmaker trade shots in COVID-19 vaccine battle
UW System, lawmaker trade shots in COVID-19 vaccine battle
UW System, lawmaker trade shots in COVID-19 vaccine battle
15-year-old Peyton Van Meeteren was admitted to the hospital with COVID-19, Sept. 2020.
Parents in School District of Reedsburg concerned over COVID-19 policies
Fort McCoy, Tomah community work to help Afghan refugees
Fort McCoy, Tomah community work to help Afghan refugees