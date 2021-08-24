Advertisement

Homicide charges filed in crash that killed two in Milwaukee

Witnesses told police they believe the driver was racing another vehicle.
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 24, 2021 at 7:29 AM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
MILWAUKEE (AP) — A Milwaukee man accused of drag racing and causing a crash that killed two people has been charged with reckless homicide.

According to a criminal complaint, witnesses told police it appeared a car driven by 25-year-old Michael Howard was racing another vehicle when he struck a third vehicle, killing its two occupants on Aug. 15.

The victims were identified as 66-year-old Neil McCarthy and 21-year-old Danielle Jefferson, both of Milwaukee.  Investigators say Howard was going about 55 mph in a 35 mph speed zone.

He’s charged with four felonies, including two counts of second-degree reckless homicide.

