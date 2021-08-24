Advertisement

Hot and Humid Over the Next Couple Days

Scattered showers and thunderstorms will be possible as well
By Charlie Shortino
Published: Aug. 24, 2021 at 6:02 AM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Hot and humid conditions will continue across the southern part of Wisconsin today. Highs will reach the upper 80s and lower 90s with high humidity. The peak heat index will reach the middle and upper 90s this afternoon. A frontal boundary to the north will help to trigger showers and thunderstorms late this afternoon and into the evening. For tomorrow, more hot and humid weather is expected with highs again near 90. A cold front will then move in from the west and bring another round of showers and thunderstorms tomorrow. Slightly cooler temperatures and more rain chances are expected through the end of the week. Highs Thursday through Sunday will be in the middle 80s. We will also have varying rain chances through that period.

High temperature and humidity with push the heat index into the upper 90s across southern...
High temperature and humidity with push the heat index into the upper 90s across southern Wisconsin today. These are the forecast heat index temperatures at 5:00 this afternoon.(wmtv weather)
Above average temperatures and scattered showers and thunderstorms are expected through the...
Above average temperatures and scattered showers and thunderstorms are expected through the rest of the week.(wmtv weather)

Today: Sunny to partly cloudy with a chance of showers/t-storms late. High 90 Wind: South 5-10 mph.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers/t-storms. Low: 71. Wind: Southwest 5.

Wednesday: Sunny to partly cloudy, hot and humid with a chance of showers/t-storms. High: 90.

Thursday: Partly cloudy with a chance of showers/t-storms. High: 84.

Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Multiple people died in a three-car collision on I-94 West near Johnson Creek, on August 18,...
Three dead after crash closes westbound lanes of I-94 near Johnson Creek
Wisconsin breaks out COVID-19 data into fully vaccinated & unvaccinated
Christina Martinez
NBC15 Investigates: Woman asked to return car weeks after she bought it
Current understanding about how the virus that causes coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19)...
Indoor mask mandate returns to Madison & Dane Co.
Do Good Wisconsin surprises Madison server with large tip after a previous customer left them a...
Hundreds pitch in to surprise Madison server tipped with a homophobic note

Latest News

Hot and humid with on and off rain and storms
Forecast Heat Index - Wednesday 4PM
Hot and humid with on and off rain and storms
We'll see warm and humid conditions with occasional showers and thunderstorms this week.
Warm and Humid Weather Over the Next Several Days
Scattered showers kick off our active week of weather!
This Week: Heat, humidity, & storm chances are back