Hot and Humid Over the Next Couple Days

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Hot and humid conditions will continue across the southern part of Wisconsin today. Highs will reach the upper 80s and lower 90s with high humidity. The peak heat index will reach the middle and upper 90s this afternoon. A frontal boundary to the north will help to trigger showers and thunderstorms late this afternoon and into the evening. For tomorrow, more hot and humid weather is expected with highs again near 90. A cold front will then move in from the west and bring another round of showers and thunderstorms tomorrow. Slightly cooler temperatures and more rain chances are expected through the end of the week. Highs Thursday through Sunday will be in the middle 80s. We will also have varying rain chances through that period.

High temperature and humidity with push the heat index into the upper 90s across southern Wisconsin today. These are the forecast heat index temperatures at 5:00 this afternoon. (wmtv weather)

Above average temperatures and scattered showers and thunderstorms are expected through the rest of the week. (wmtv weather)

Today: Sunny to partly cloudy with a chance of showers/t-storms late. High 90 Wind: South 5-10 mph.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers/t-storms. Low: 71. Wind: Southwest 5.

Wednesday: Sunny to partly cloudy, hot and humid with a chance of showers/t-storms. High: 90.

Thursday: Partly cloudy with a chance of showers/t-storms. High: 84.

Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved.