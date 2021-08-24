Janesville superintendent shares hopes, concerns for upcoming school year

JANESVILLE, Wis. (WMTV) - NBC15′s John Stofflet spoke with School District of Janesville Superintendent Steve Pophal for what he expects this coming school year amid the COVID-19 pandemic, including mask-wearing in schools and in-person vs virtual learning.

John Stofflet: “So what did you learn over the last year, which was obviously very challenging for all districts, that kind of guided your decision making for this year?”

Steve Pophal: “Well, really this year is looking pretty much like a continuation of last year for us, because the School District of Janesville was open for in-person instruction throughout the year last year. Obviously, we put lots of safety protocols in place and those frankly worked pretty well. And so we’re really continuing with those protocols and the same program options frankly that we had last year.”

Stofflet: “So what are those options? And do you expect most students to be in-person?”

Pophal: “Yeah, so we have three options: In person; Janesville’s had a virtual school for 15 years—the Arise Virtual Academy—so that remains an option; and then, kids can also do a hybrid—where they do part of their day in person and part of their day virtually through Arise as well. So those options will continue.

Last year we started out without about 30 percent of our kids virtual, which was about 3,000 kids. At the moment we’re trending at about 325 kids. You know, just a couple percent.”

Stofflet: “You have opted—your district—to go mask optional. Are you concerned that the CDC and the DPI are both suggesting strongly that students and staff wear masks, but you’re optional here?”

Pophal: “You know right now we’re recommending students wear masks, but it is an option at this point. The board does have another meeting next week and it will be on the agenda again, so we’ll see where they want to go with it. But we were mask-optional all summer and we had 4,000 kids in attendance during summer school and we had no incidents.”

Stofflet: “How are you going to monitor health and safety throughout the school year. What kind of rubrics will you use and how will you keep on any COVID numbers, etc.?”

Pophal: “Yeah, so we’ll use all the same metrics that we used last year, so we’re kind of veterans at this at this point so. We have a District Dashboard that will get resurrected in early September again, where we’re tracking incidents of COVID for staff and for students as well. And we have metrics and mechanisms in place—procedures, protocols that served us well last year.”

Stofflet: “What’s the biggest concern you have going into this school year?”

Pophal: “I mean the biggest concern really continues to be COVID, and what effect, if any, does it have on our ability to deliver on making sure that kids can have the rich, full learning experience as part of the K-12 continuum.”

Stofflet: “What’s your biggest hope for the coming year?”

Pophal: “Well, my biggest hope is that we’re able to get back to business as usual as much as we can…and that’s kids coming to school. You know a kindergartener only has one chance to learn how to read and make a new friend…and a middle school kid only has one chance to try out that new orchestra class or welding class, and a high school senior gets one chance to go to graduation and to prom and to all of the other things that are a part of the school experience and we want to make sure those opportunities are intact for our kids.”

