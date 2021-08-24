Advertisement

Madison PD stops dozens after increased traffic enforcement

(MPD)
By Shaina Nijhawan
Published: Aug. 24, 2021 at 4:36 PM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - 26 vehicles were stopped for speeding on E. Washington Ave. Monday following the implementation of enhanced traffic enforcement.

All vehicles stopped were traveling at least 15 MPH over the 25 MPH posted limit, the Madison Police Dept. said. The highest speed stopped was for 49 MPH.

The enhanced traffic enforcement project is taking place on E. Washington Ave. near Breese Steven Field and is focused on identifying speeding and other hazardous traffic violations.

MPD urges the public to slow down since the area is heavily used by pedestrians and bicyclists.

The additional enforcement is being funded by traffic overtime grants provided by the Wisconsin Dept. of Transportation, according to MPD. Areas are selected based off traffic crash data and Vision Zero Madison’s High Injury Zone.

