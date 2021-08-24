Fugitive sex offender arrested after suspicious activity near New Glarus schools

NEW GLARUS, Wis. (WMTV) - A fugitive sex offender is incarcerated in Green Co. Jail Monday evening after hanging around New Glarus school areas.

On Sunday at about 12:15 p.m., Todd Heitkemper was acting suspiciously around the schools, according to New Glarus Police Dept. After checking for wants and warrants, officials found Heitkemper on the National Sex Offender Registry with an active warrant for his arrest in Montana.

The department found that his arrest was limited to west of the Mississippi River, so officers couldn’t act on the warrants in Wisconsin. However, after contacting Montana agencies, like the Dept. of Justice, Montana officials quickly altered the warrants to include all 50 states.

Later, Montana’s Dept. of Justice authorized and requested that the felony fugitive be taken into custody immediately if located.

Heitkemper was located in New Glarus at 5:30 p.m. Monday and taken into custody without incident, a release reported.

He was transported to and is currently incarcerated at the Green County Jail, awaiting extradition to Montana to be held accountable for the felony crimes committed in the state.

