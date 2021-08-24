Advertisement

Fugitive sex offender arrested after suspicious activity near New Glarus schools

(Hawaii News Now/file)
By Keagan Schlosser
Published: Aug. 23, 2021 at 10:31 PM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW GLARUS, Wis. (WMTV) - A fugitive sex offender is incarcerated in Green Co. Jail Monday evening after hanging around New Glarus school areas.

On Sunday at about 12:15 p.m., Todd Heitkemper was acting suspiciously around the schools, according to New Glarus Police Dept. After checking for wants and warrants, officials found Heitkemper on the National Sex Offender Registry with an active warrant for his arrest in Montana.

The department found that his arrest was limited to west of the Mississippi River, so officers couldn’t act on the warrants in Wisconsin. However, after contacting Montana agencies, like the Dept. of Justice, Montana officials quickly altered the warrants to include all 50 states.

Later, Montana’s Dept. of Justice authorized and requested that the felony fugitive be taken into custody immediately if located.

Heitkemper was located in New Glarus at 5:30 p.m. Monday and taken into custody without incident, a release reported.

He was transported to and is currently incarcerated at the Green County Jail, awaiting extradition to Montana to be held accountable for the felony crimes committed in the state.

Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Multiple people died in a three-car collision on I-94 West near Johnson Creek, on August 18,...
Three dead after crash closes westbound lanes of I-94 near Johnson Creek
Wisconsin breaks out COVID-19 data into fully vaccinated & unvaccinated
Christina Martinez
NBC15 Investigates: Woman asked to return car weeks after she bought it
Current understanding about how the virus that causes coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19)...
Indoor mask mandate returns to Madison & Dane Co.
Do Good Wisconsin surprises Madison server with large tip after a previous customer left them a...
Hundreds pitch in to surprise Madison server tipped with a homophobic note

Latest News

The already-scheduled meeting came after several shootings and shots fired calls over the...
Beloit community, police chief hold town hall on gun violence
Community holds town hall on gun violence
Community holds town hall on gun violence
Missing dog "Brandi"
2 injured, service dog missing after Dane Co. crash
Wrecks kill 2 people, critically hurt another in Northwest Louisiana
Service dog missing after Oregon crash