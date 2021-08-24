Most COVID-19 infections confirmed in Wis. since January

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - More than 2,100 COVID-19 infections were confirmed Tuesday, marking the first time in seven months that cases have been that high.

The Department of Health Services’ dashboard shows 2,170 cases on Tuesday, bringing the new rolling average over the past seven days up to 1,369.

There were more cases reported on Tuesday alone than over Sunday and Monday combined. The total number of cases reported so far this month are also more than triple that of July. Health officials say 28,832 cases were identified in August, compared to 9,502 in July.

These new cases Tuesday bring the total number ever discovered in the Badger State to nearly 650,000. That milestone will likely be hit on Wednesday.

As these new cases come in, the number of Delta variant cases has more than doubled the total from last week.

Of the case tested, the 1,964 Delta infections found Tuesday are up from 828 reported just the week before. The Wisconsin State Laboratory of Hygiene also notes that of those tested in the most recent week, 100% have been identified as the Delta variant.

Twenty one people have died Tuesday due to COVID-19, health officials add, bringing the total number of Wisconsinites who have died up to 7,569.

COVID-19 vaccinations rise

New COVID-19 vaccinations are rising at a pace similar to that of in May, rising by 0.1 percent-points from the previous day.

Fifty-four percent of Wisconsinites have received at least their first COVID-19 shot, the COVID-19 dashboard shows, and 50.8% have completed their vaccine series.

So far this week, 7,232 vaccine doses have been given out to Wisconsinites.

