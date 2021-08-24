Advertisement

One dead in Saturday’s Sauk Co. motorcycle wreck

The accident happening Saturday around 7 p.m. in Pownal, Vt.
The accident happening Saturday around 7 p.m. in Pownal, Vt.
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 24, 2021 at 8:54 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
REEDSBURG (WMTV) -- The passenger involved in a weekend motorcycle wreck in Sauk Co. died from the injuries she sustained in the crash, while the person driving suffered life-threatening injuries, the Sheriff’s Office confirmed.

Their names, as well as the name of the driver of the SUV the motorcycle collided with, have not been released. However, the Sheriff’s Office did say they were both 61 years old and lived in Reedsburg.

Authorities did not indicate what led to the crash, which happened shortly before 5 p.m. Saturday along Hwy. 33, east of Emerald Drive, noting that it remains under investigation.

Both people riding the 2008 Harley Davidson involved in the wreck were thrown from the vehicle. The woman riding on the back of the motorcycle was pronounced dead at the scene, while the other individual was flown via MedFlight to an area hospital.

The 38-year-old LaValle woman driving the 2026 Jeep Cherokee was not injured.

The crash closed several lanes of the highway while crews investigated the scene.

