Parents in School District of Reedsburg concerned over COVID-19 policies

REEDSBURG, Wis. (WMTV) - Some parents of students in the School District of Reedsburg are concerned about the mask and quarantine policies put in place by the school board last week.

According to their current COVID-19 policy, masks are optional for students and quarantine is also optional.

However, if students are showing symptoms, the website says the student will be sent home.

One mom and her daughter say do not like this policy. They are afraid of a history repeating itself.

“It’s just a scary thing, because in that situation, you don’t know whether you’re going to live or not,” Peyton Van Meeteren, Reedsburg High School student said.

The 15-year-old was hospitalized with COVID-19 last year. Doctors at UW-Health’s American Family Children’s Hospital were able to treat Van Meeteren and her lungs without putting her on a ventilator. Now Van Meeteren has scarring on her lungs and carries an inhaler.

“I’m glad the steroids and the breathing treatments helped, but with this delta variant would I [have to go on a ventilator] if I got sick again?” Van Meeteren.

That question haunts Peyton and her mom Theresa Van Meeteren.

“I don’t want to go through that again,” Theresa said.

As they think about the School District of Reedsburg’s optional mask and quarantine policy the Board of Education approved Aug 17, a plan the district says is “broader” to give a “reasonable approach” to families of differing opinions as classes resume.

“I want the kids to be in school, but I think there needs to be some responsibility there where we’re masking and taking those precautions,” Theresa said.

Board of Education Pres. Gary Woolever was not available for an on-camera interview with NBC15 Tuesday but sent a statement about the current policy.

It says in part:

“The school district will act quickly if it sees a rise in cases,” and, “We will continue to monitor our data regularly and take action accordingly.”

Even though the rules are subject to change, Theresa is still concerned about what could happen to her daughter. “I worry that if we’re going to start out no masks, no quarantining; we’re going to start out wrong, the numbers will go up dramatically, especially with the variant,” Theresa said.

“Most kids, they think they’re going to be fine because they’re young and healthy, but really, it can happen to anyone,” Peyton said.

Read Board of Education Pres. Gary Woolever and the School District of Reedsburg’s full statement below:

“For the last 16 months, school districts everywhere have had to make adjustments based on changing conditions and we’re going into this current school year with this experience. The School District of Reedsburg is not the only District that has taken this approach. Our District’s plan is grounded in the belief that absent a broader mandate, local decisions should reflect local data and should be mindful of community culture and desires along with consideration of expert guidance. I believe that families in Reedsburg simply want a reasoned approach and will respect any mitigation actions we as a school district may need to take in the future because of that reasonable approach. If there were a mandate at the state or county local level, the District would certainly follow it. And, if case numbers at a certain grade level or school or classroom showed an increase in cases and internal transmission, we will be able to do the same here locally for a predetermined period of time before reevaluating. With that said, parents make hundreds of decisions for their children every day, and while there are some people who want us to make those decisions for everyone, in this case, we’re sharing all the information with parents and asking them to make the choice that’s best for their child. The school district will act quickly if we see cases of internal spread or if we see community/district cases demonstrate steady increases. Multiple layered mitigation measures are available for immediate implementation depending on the current conditions throughout the school year. We will continue to monitor our data regularly and take action accordingly. We will track building data including positive cases, symptomatic students and staff, and overall attendance rates by school. In addition, we will monitor case rates and new daily cases at the city, district, and county levels. We are also monitoring the reported vaccination rates within the District boundaries. We are committed to supporting our students and families and will be working closely with the administration and staff to ensure each classroom community is a safe learning environment.”

Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved.