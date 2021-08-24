Advertisement

Parking lot burnouts blamed for Madison vehicle fires

Both vehicles appeared to be a total loss following the fire
(Live 5)
By Shaina Nijhawan
Published: Aug. 24, 2021 at 11:29 AM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Two vehicles were totaled by fire after one driver attempted “burnouts” in a hotel parking lot.

Madison firefighters responded to the parking lot of a hotel on the 4800 block of Hayes Road after receiving report of a vehicle fire, Madison Fire Department said.

Crews arrived on scene and found a vehicle fully submerged in fire. An SUV sitting next to the vehicle also caught on fire.

According to the MFD incident report, the driver of the vehicle reported attempting “burnouts” in the hotel parking lot when the rear of his car started to smoke and eventually caught on fire.

The driver ran into the hotel lobby to find a fire extinguisher, but was not able to locate one.

Engine Co. 8 extinguished both vehicles fires, and the vehicles were considered total losses, MFD said.

