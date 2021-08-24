Advertisement

Pick ‘n Save administers COVID-19 boosters to immunocompromised

(NBC15)
By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Aug. 24, 2021 at 4:08 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Pick ‘n Save and Metro Market pharmacies began administering COVID-19 booster shots Tuesday to those who are immunocompromised, the company announced.

The Food and Drug Administration approved an extra dose of the COVID-19 vaccine on Aug. 12, saying it will better protect people as the Delta variant surges.

Pick ‘n Save and Metro Market Pharmacies will also begin providing COVID-19 vaccine services directly to long-term care facilities and other eligible Americans on September 20. The stores stated that those who are eligible can make an appointment online or call 1-866-211-5320.

Pick ‘n Save and Roundy’s pharmacies added that they are ready to administer COVID-19 booster to additional populations over time.

