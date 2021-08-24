Service dog missing after Oregon crash

TOWN OF OREGON, Wis. (WMTV) - Dane Co. Deputies responded to a crash in the Town of Oregon Monday evening, leaving the drivers injured and one dog missing.

The service dog, a brown and white Pitbull/Terrier mix named “Brandie,” fled the scene. Deputies are searching with infra-red drones to locate the dog, according to Sgt. Jonathan Klein.

The accident occurred around 5:30 p.m. on CTH D near Netherwood Rd after a 2015 Bronze Ford F150 crossed the center line and struck a 2017 Red Nissan Rogue travelling the opposite direction, Klein said.

A release said the Nissan driver needed to be extricated and transported to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The F150 driver--and owner of Brandie--was transported to a different hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

CTH D between CTH M and Netherwood Rd. was closed for approximately two hours while the crash was being investigated

