Advertisement

Thompson won’t give lawmakers control of UW’s COVID policies

Tommy Thompson, former U.S. Health and Human Services Secretary and Wisconsin governor, puts on...
Tommy Thompson, former U.S. Health and Human Services Secretary and Wisconsin governor, puts on a mask in a public service announcement for the Wisconsin Hospital Association.(Wisconsin Hospital Association)
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 24, 2021 at 12:10 PM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — University of Wisconsin System President Tommy Thompson is pushing back against Republican lawmakers who claim campuses need their permission to implement COVID-19 policies.

“Let me do again; get out of my way,” Thompson said after talking about how UW campuses were able to open last year.

System schools implemented a range of protocols this month heading into the fall semester, including mask and testing mandates.

“The UW System is not required to seek political approval for every internal management decision, nor should it,” the university wrote in a statement.

Republican lawmakers responded by voting to block the system from implementing any COVID-19 policies without approval from the Legislature’s GOP-controlled rules committee.

Thompson said Tuesday that the system doesn’t need political approval for every internal management decision and legally controls access to its buildings and facilities.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Multiple people died in a three-car collision on I-94 West near Johnson Creek, on August 18,...
Three dead after crash closes westbound lanes of I-94 near Johnson Creek
Wisconsin breaks out COVID-19 data into fully vaccinated & unvaccinated
Christina Martinez
NBC15 Investigates: Woman asked to return car weeks after she bought it
Current understanding about how the virus that causes coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19)...
Indoor mask mandate returns to Madison & Dane Co.
Do Good Wisconsin surprises Madison server with large tip after a previous customer left them a...
Hundreds pitch in to surprise Madison server tipped with a homophobic note

Latest News

Masking in schools: UW doctor speaks to parents’ concerns
The accident happening Saturday around 7 p.m. in Pownal, Vt.
One dead in Saturday’s Sauk Co. motorcycle wreck
School District of Milton reverses course making face masks mandatory for students and staff
State Senator-elect Andre Jacque. Nov. 6, 2018. (WBAY)
Wisconsin lawmaker asks for prayers for colleague with COVID