Wis. executive branch, contractors must provide COVID-19 vaccine status

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Wisconsin executive branch employees, contract staff, interns and volunteers will be required to provide information on their COVID-19 vaccination status, the state Department of Administration stated Monday.

The DOA updated its employee/supervisor guidance on Monday, saying that these employees will need to give their vaccination status and provide proper documentation by September 9. However, the agency stopped short of issuing a vaccine mandate.

“Employees and contract staff are strongly encouraged to receive the COVID-19 vaccine,” the DOA wrote in its guidance.

The DOA cited the more highly contagious Delta variant as part of the reason for the new guidance, noting it represents over 90% of coronavirus cases in the US and Wisconsin. It also notes that people who are vaccinated could still spread the Delta variant to others, including those under the age of 12 and the immunocompromised. The DOA guidance also says vaccines are highly effective, and getting one provides a smaller risk for severe hospitalizations or death.

NBC15 has reached out to the DOA to see what will happen to employees who do not provide their vaccination status.

Wearing masks is still required by all executive branch employees, contract staff, interns and volunteers, regardless of vaccination status.

Visitors, customers and venders are strongly encouraged to be vaccinated, but the agency is not requiring it

