Wisconsin lawmaker asks for prayers for colleague with COVID

Sen. Andre Jacque had been a critic of vaccine and mask mandates
State Senator-elect Andre Jacque. Nov. 6, 2018. (WBAY)
By Nick Viviani
Published: Aug. 24, 2021 at 9:38 AM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
DePERE, Wis. (WMTV) - A Wisconsin state senator’s office remains mum on his condition even after one of his colleagues asked for prayers for the lawmaker who is hospitalized with a COVID-19-related illness.

Sen. Andre Jacque, who has been a fierce critic of coronavirus vaccines and mask mandates, was hospitalized on August 16 with COVID-19-induced pneumonia, his office revealed last week.

The Republican from DePere is one of the state’s most conservative legislator and has criticized mask and vaccine mandates. His office has not answered questions about whether he was vaccinated.

On Friday, state Rep. Shae Sortwell asked his Facebook followers to pray for Jacque.

His spokesperson, Matt Tompach, stopped offering updates on his condition Wednesday.

Wisconsin Representative Shae Sortwell posted on Facebook about Senator Andre Jacque being in...
Wisconsin Representative Shae Sortwell posted on Facebook about Senator Andre Jacque being in need of prayers Friday night.

Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this article.

