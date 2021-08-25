5 arrested in Baraboo drug search

BARABOO, Wis. (WMTV) - Police in Baraboo took five people into custody Tuesday after heading to a home to issue an arrest warrant and finding a group of people allegedly using drugs.

Baraboo Police Department reports officers arrived on the 900 block of Moore Street for a person there who had a warrant for their arrest.

When police arrived, they found several people actively using drugs. Baraboo PD received a warrant and then searched the property, with help from the Sauk County Drug Task Force.

Officers recovered 78 grams of methamphetamine with an estimated value of $3000, and three grams of heroin that is estimated at $1,000. Authorities closed 11 outstanding warrants from other counties.

Police arrested these individuals on the following alleged charges:

Rainelle M. Cheever: Possession with intent to deliver methamphetamine and heroin/fentanyl; Possession of drug paraphernalia; Obstructing an officer; Six outstanding warrants

Thomas T. Fieber: Obstructing an officer; Probation violation; Outstanding warrant

Shane A. Luetkens: Possession of methamphetamine

Tonya M. Podoll: Probation violation; Outstanding warrant

Keisha M. Vasquez: Possession of methamphetamine; Possession of drug paraphernalia; Obstructing an officer; Three outstanding warrants

