Another Warm and Humid Day

Highs are expected to reach the upper 80s
By Charlie Shortino
Published: Aug. 25, 2021 at 6:09 AM CDT|Updated: moments ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Very warm and humid conditions will continue for today. Southerly wind and partial sunshine will help boost temperatures to near 90 degrees. A cold front will push through the region later today shifting wind and bringing some cooler air in for tomorrow. The cold front may also trigger a few showers/t-storms toward the state line later today. Highs Thursday will return to the lower 80s. By later Thursday and into Friday, an approaching area of low pressure will bring high probabilities of rain to the region. Humidity levels are also expected to remain high through the rest of the week.

These are the expected heat indices for 5:00 this afternoon.
Today: Partly sunny, warm and humid. High 89. Wind: South 5 mph.

Tonight: Partly cloudy. Low: 70. Wind: Southwest 5-10.

Thursday: Partly cloudy with a chance of showers/t-storms. High: 82.

Friday: Partly cloudy with a chance of showers/t-storms. High: 85.

Hot and humid with on and off rain and storms