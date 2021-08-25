Advertisement

Brewers rally for 4 in 7th, beat Reds 7-4 to increase lead

Milwaukee Brewers' Omar Narvaez reacts after hitting an RBI double during the seventh inning of...
Milwaukee Brewers' Omar Narvaez reacts after hitting an RBI double during the seventh inning of a baseball game against the Cincinnati Reds Tuesday, Aug. 24, 2021, in Milwaukee.(Morry Gash | AP Photo/Morry Gash)
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 25, 2021 at 9:20 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MILWAUKEE (AP) — Omar Narváez hit a tiebreaking double in a four-run seventh inning, Kolten Wong added a two-run homer in the eighth and the Milwaukee Brewers rallied past the Cincinnati Reds 7-4.

Milwaukee shortstop Willy Adames exited early with a leg injury, but the first-place Brewers won the opener of a three-game series between the top two teams in the NL Central.

They increased their lead to 8 1/2 games over Cincinnati, which began the night a game ahead of San Diego for the second NL wild card.

Hunter Strickland pitched a scoreless inning in relief of starter Corbin Burnes to help Milwaukee win for the 11th time in 14 games. Josh Hader earned his 27th save in 28 chances.

