Evers makes surprise visit to Fort McCoy, visits with Afghan refugees

FORT MCCOY, Wis. (WMTV) - Gov. Evers made a surprise visit to Fort McCoy on Wednesday to hear about updates by military personnel and to meet Afghan refugees.

“Our allies from Afghanistan have a long road ahead of them, and Wisconsin will continue to extend our support and assistance to these individuals who bravely contributed to our country’s efforts over the past two decades,” said Evers.

The Governor’s Office stated Evers was joined by U.S. Northern Command Gen. Glen VanHerck and Adjutant General of the Wisconsin National Guard Maj. Gen. Paul Knapp.

Evers thanked Knapp and other state officials for their support with these efforts.

“Wisconsin remains ready and prepared to continue to help in any way we can to ensure a smooth, safe, and successful transition for our Afghan allies,” Evers added.

State officials are organizing and providing supplies for refugee families living at Fort McCoy, including clothing and diapers. Wisconsinites who want to help can go on the state Department of Children and Families “How Can I Help?” page.

