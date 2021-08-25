First Alert - Threat of severe weather increasing on Thursday

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The threat of strong to severe storms Thursday afternoon/evening is increasing for southern Wisconsin. The severe weather threat on Thursday has been expanded and now includes all of southern Wisconsin. Much of southern Wisconsin will be under a MARGNAIL threat of severe weather, which is the lowest threat level. The southwestern corner of the state will be under a SLIGHT threat of severe weather, which is 2 out of 5 on the severe weather scale. Depending on the track of the storms, the SLIGHT threat of severe weather could be expanded to cover more of the area. There is still a lot of uncertainty on the timing, strength, and the track of storms that could impact the region.

Severe Weather Outlook - Thursday (WMTV NBC15)

A slow-moving cold front will drop south across southern Wisconsin Wednesday evening. Even though it is not likely, a few rain showers and storms will be possible near the WI-IL state line. Despite the cold front clearing Wisconsin and stalling out over northern IL, it is still going to be warm and muggy across much of the area. There might be a slight drop in the humidity for places well north of Madison towards central Wisconsin. Lows Wednesday night into Thursday morning will range from near 60 degrees to near 70 degrees. There will also be the potential for patchy fog out the door Thursday morning.

All eyes Thursday morning will be on the Dakotas because that is where rain and thunderstorms will start to develop. This rain and thunderstorm activity will likely develop into a complex or line of rain and storms and could impact the area. Many of of the high-resolution forecast models show this complex or line of storms moving through Thursday afternoon/evening. However, not every model brings this rain and storm activity through southern Wisconsin. Where these storms develop and how they evolve over the northern plains will ultimately determine where they will track. There is still a lot that could chance between now and then.

Future Radar - Thursday 6AM (WMTV NBC15)

Future Radar - Thursday 8PM (WMTV NBC15)

If this line of strong to severe storms impacts southern Wisconsin, the main threat will be damaging wind gusts. The hail threat will likely remain, and tornadoes are not expected at this time. Locally heavy rain will also be a possible. Much of southern Wisconsin will be under a SLIGHT threat of excessive rainfall.

Severe Weather Threat Maps - Thursday (WMTV NBC15)

With a cold front stalling out just south of the area, Thursday will likely not be as hot. Highs on Thursday will be in the lower to mid 80s. It may not be quite as hot, but it is still going to humid. Dew point temperatures will still be near 70 degrees. The first half of Thursday will likely be dry, but rain and storms chances could increase Thursday afternoon and evening.

A warm front will lift north across the area Thursday night into Friday. Depending on how Thursday afternoon/evening plays out, more rain showers, downpours and thunderstorms will be possible Thursday night into Friday morning. The heat will start to pick up again on Friday. Highs on Friday will be in the mid 80s.

The heat and humidity will stick around for the weekend. Saturday will likely be the hottest day out of the next several. Highs on Saturday will be near 90 degrees. The high humidity levels will add a few degrees to the actual air temperature. Max heat indices could be in the mid to upper 90s, so borderline dangerous heat will be possible Saturday afternoon. With all the heat and humidity around, there will be a slight chance of rain and storms on Saturday.

Weekend Forecast (WMTV NBC15)

Sunday will be warm and humid as well. Highs on Sunday will be in the 80s. A cold front will impact the area late Sunday into early next week. This front will bring in another round of rain showers and storms. Right now, rain and storms are likely Sunday night. This front will likely bring an end to heat and humidity. Highs early next will only be in the upper 70s and lows will be in the mid to upper 50s.

