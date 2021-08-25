Former Wisconsin GOP head: Election probe will cost $680,000

MADISON, Wis. (AP/WMTV) — A Republican-ordered investigation into Wisconsin’s 2020 election could cost taxpayers $680,000, more than nine times the original cost of contracts signed earlier this summer.

That is according to Reince Priebus, the former state and national head of the Republican Party.

Priebus revealed details about the expanded cost of the probe during an appearance on the podcast of Steve Bannon, a former adviser to former President Donald Trump. Priebus briefly served as Trump’s chief of staff.

Wisconsin Assembly Speaker Robin Vos hired former Wisconsin Supreme Court Justice Michael Gableman to conduct the probe for $44,000. In a statement Wednesday, Vos said Assembly Republicans have allocated more resources to Gableman “to ensure this investigation gets to the truth.”

Vos explained that he and investigators believe a cyber-audit is needed for the investigation. He added that members of his party in the Assembly are working with investigators to complete the investigation swiftly.

