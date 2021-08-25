Advertisement

Gov. Reynolds, Iowa officials facing lawsuit over mask mandate ban

A Council Bluffs parent filed a lawsuit on Wednesday
Ann Lebo, Iowa's education director, right, and Gov. Kim Reynolds have been named in a Council...
Ann Lebo, Iowa's education director, right, and Gov. Kim Reynolds have been named in a Council Bluffs mom's lawsuit fighting Iowa's ban on mask mandates. Iowa Department of Public Health Director Kelly Garcia was also named in the lawsuit.
By Tara Campbell and Gina Dvorak
Published: Aug. 25, 2021 at 1:26 PM CDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COUNCIL BLUFFS, Iowa (WOWT) - A Council Bluffs mom on Wednesday filed a lawsuit fighting the state’s ban on mask mandates.

Gov. Kim Reynolds, Director of Education Ann Lebo, and Iowa Department of Public Health Director Kelly Garcia were named in the lawsuit filed by Fran Parr in Polk County district court.

Gov. Kim Reynolds signed a law banning mask mandates in May. But Parr and other Iowa parents have been calling attention to the state’s ban on mask mandates, particularly after a school district delayed the start of classes because of an outbreak.

AHSTW Community Schools in southwestern Iowa said Monday it is delaying the start of school because of a COVID-19 outbreak amid the staff.

Nearly every state with a law banning mask mandates is now facing legal challenges. The latest lawsuit was filed Tuesday in South Carolina by the American Civil Liberties Union. On Wednesday, several Florida school districts moved forward with mask requirements anyway.

Copyright 2021 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Multiple people died in a three-car collision on I-94 West near Johnson Creek, on August 18,...
Three dead after crash closes westbound lanes of I-94 near Johnson Creek
Wisconsin breaks out COVID-19 data into fully vaccinated & unvaccinated
Christina Martinez
NBC15 Investigates: Woman asked to return car weeks after she bought it
Do Good Wisconsin surprises Madison server with large tip after a previous customer left them a...
Hundreds pitch in to surprise Madison server tipped with a homophobic note
FILE
Catholic leaders issue new guidance for those looking to be exempt from vaccines for religious reasons

Latest News

Public Health Madison Dane County shared that over the last month daily cases are in a steady...
Wisconsin reaches 650,000 COVID-19 cases
The Orange County, Fla., School Board voted to mandate masks for at least two months.
Masks mandates for Orange County, Fla., schools
A few weeks into the new school year, growing numbers of U.S. districts have halted in-person...
Kids testing positive for COVID-19 at highest levels since last winter
The former fitness coach spent two months in the hospital. He was intubated for 47 days and...
'I made a mistake': Colo. man hospitalized with COVID-19 regrets not getting vaccine
MMSD to discuss COVID-19 vaccine requirement for staff