Here’s how to help Afghans coming to Fort McCoy

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A new Dept. of Children and Families website shows Wisconsin residents how they can help people from Afghanistan who have been given temporary shelter at Fort McCoy. On the page, the agency pointed out many of the refugees arrived in United States with “little beyond the clothes they are wearing and often are very unfamiliar with the American way of life.”

DCF explained there are several ways people can help, including by giving their time or skills or with gifts. It went on to offer several examples for how to do that (listed below). The agency also noted how it is working with organizations across the state to use federal funding to serve the refugees and “similar immigrant communities.”

Wisconsinites wanting to lend a hand directly to the state’s newest residents – or to the global response to the crisis – should contact DCF’s partners where they can find out, according to the website. A list provided by the agency gives the names of multiple organizations across the state, including four in Dane Co.

More information about the organizations is available from the Bureau of Refugee Programs, which can be reached by emailing dcfrefucee@wisconisn.gov or by calling 414-270-4702.

Here is more information on how people can help (excerpted from the DCF website, pdf)

Volunteer: Refugees that arrive to Wisconsin from overseas may need help practicing English, doing their homework, learning American customs, or becoming a part of their new local community.

Donate: Refugees often arrive with few personal possessions. Clothing, school supplies, personal hygiene products, furniture, and other household goods are often valuable items that you could donate to a new family.

Fundraise: Refugees arrive with varying amounts of money, but most could use a little extra support as they get started, until they start work (which is usually very soon after arrival). Additional financial support can help pay for a first month’s rent, new clothes, a utility bill, or some of the small comforts that we all enjoy. Alternatively, many of the organizations that serve refugees are non-profit organizations that depend on the financial support of generous local Wisconsin residents. Fundraising to make a financial gift to a local organization could directly benefit one refugee family, or it could help provide valuable resettlement services to many!

Advocate: Refugee resettlement is built on a model of community support. Helping to build support for refugees among your neighbors, place of work, family, and friends can increase your impact on newly arriving refugee communities.

Connect: Refugee services providers are always looking for resources for refugees such as safe, affordable rental housing and family supporting jobs. If you know of any available housing or employment in your area, reach out to your local refugee resettlement agency to help them connect with a new and valuable resource.

Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved.