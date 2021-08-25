Keep the rain gear handy - Multiple rounds of rain and storms through the weekend

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Don’t put your rain gear away! Multiple rounds of rain and storms could impact the area Thursday through the upcoming weekend. Not one day over the next several days will be washout, though. It will not be raining everywhere all day. There will be plenty of dry time too. Even though a few strong to severe storms will be possible at times, the overall threat of severe weather looks like it is going to remain low. The next best chance of rain and storms will come Thursday night into Friday and late Sunday into Sunday night.

Upcoming Rain Chances - Madison (WMTV NBC15)

Wednesday afternoon will be very warm, if not hot, and humid. Highs on Wednesday will be in the mid to upper 80s, which is well above average for this time of year. The average high for this time of year is 79 degrees. A slow-moving cold front will drop south across the area this afternoon and evening. Even though it is not likely, a few rain showers and storms will be possible near the WI-IL state line.

Despite the cold front clearing Wisconsin and stalling out over northern IL, it is still going to be warm and muggy across much of the area. There might be a slight drop in the humidity for places well north of Madison towards central Wisconsin. Lows Wednesday night into Thursday morning will range from near 60 degrees to near 70 degrees. There will also be the potential for patchy fog out the door Thursday morning.

Thursday will likely not be as hot, but it is still going to be warm and humid. Highs on Thursday will be in the lower to mid 80s. There will be at least a slight chance of rain and storms across the area throughout the day on Thursday. However, much of the area will stay much of the day. The chance of rain and storms probably will not start to increase until later Thursday into Thursday night. Rain and storms will be likely Thursday evening into Thursday night as a warm front lifts north across southern Wisconsin.

Thursday's Planner (WMTV NBC15)

Friday will be a very warm, if not hot, and humid day. Highs on Friday will be in the mid to upper 80s. With the higher humidity levels, heat indices could top 90 degrees. There will be the potential for additional rain showers and storms throughout the day.

The heat and humidity will stick around for the weekend. Saturday will likely be the hottest day out of the next several. Highs on Saturday will be near 90 degrees. The high humidity levels will add a few degrees to the actual air temperature. Max heat indices could be in the mid to upper 90s, so borderline dangerous heat will be possible Saturday afternoon. With all the heat and humidity around, there will be a slight chance of rain and storms on Saturday.

Weekend Forecast (WMTV NBC15)

Sunday will be warm and humid as well. Highs on Sunday will be in the 80s. A cold front will impact the area late Sunday into early next week. This front will bring in another round of rain showers and storms. Right now, rain and storms are likely Sunday night. This front will likely bring an end to heat and humidity. Highs early next will only be in the upper 70s and lows will be in the mid to upper 50s.

Hopefully, the multiple chances for rain and storms over the next couple of days will add up and put a big dent in the drought and rainfall deficit. Widespread rainfall totals Wednesday night through Sunday will be between 0.5″ and 1.5″. Locally higher amounts will be possible.

Rainfall Forecast Thursday - Sunday (WMTV NBC15)

