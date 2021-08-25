Madison schools change hours, blame bus driver shortage

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - With just over a week to go before the first day of classes, the Madison Metropolitan School District is upending its schedule for some students, changing their start and dismissal times.

In a statement Wednesday, the district announced the changes, blaming a “unprecedented bus driver shortage.” It noted that some schools are going to see more drastic changes than others and that, while may will be affected, some will not.

Here is a full list of school start and end times.

The earliest dismissal times for affected schools will be Monday, with classes dismissing about an hour and half earlier for most schools. Some elementary schools will be getting out before 1 p.m. those days.

Acknowledging that the early dismissals could affect child care needs for some families, the district added it has reached out to community groups to provide in-school programming before and after schools. Each school will provide information for how those programs will work.

The district assured families that the change will be temporary, saying it is “aggressive(ly)” trying to recruit new drivers through its “MMSD Drive for Us” campaign. It is hoping to return to the standard schedule before the second semester begins. As new drivers are added, the district plans to prioritize the most affected schools.

