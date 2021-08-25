MISSING: Madison PD searching for 13-year-old boy

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Madison Police Department is searching for a missing 13-year-old boy on Wednesday.

Julius Booth has been missing for several days and his family is concerned about his wellbeing, an incident report says.

MPD says Booth has ties to Madison’s west and east side.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts should call the Madison Police Department,.

Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved.