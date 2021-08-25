Advertisement

MISSING: Madison PD searching for 13-year-old boy

Julius Booth
Julius Booth(Madison Police Department)
By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Aug. 25, 2021 at 5:23 PM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Madison Police Department is searching for a missing 13-year-old boy on Wednesday.

Julius Booth has been missing for several days and his family is concerned about his wellbeing, an incident report says.

MPD says Booth has ties to Madison’s west and east side.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts should call the Madison Police Department,.

