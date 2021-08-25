MMSD to discuss COVID-19 vaccine requirement for staff

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Madison Metropolitan School District is considering implementing a COVID-19 vaccine mandate for all staff, a school board member confirmed Tuesday night.

The MMSD School Board will discuss the possible requirement for all teachers and staff in their meeting on Monday and may vote on it, board member Nikki Vander Meulen told NBC15. An agenda will come out on Friday.

Vander Meulen also stated that they may discuss employees providing a negative COVID-19 test if needed, for those who do not want to get the vaccine.

A spokesperson for the district stated last week that the MMSD would not be requiring vaccinations or regular COVID-19 testing. Vander Meulen said the rise in COVID-19 cases and the Delta variant are amid concerns for the new discussion.

MMSD announced on July 22 that masks would be required for all students and staff this school year while in buildings and buses.

Some highlights of the MMSD school safety plan included the mask requirement for indoor spaces, but masks will not be required during outdoor activities, while eating or drinking. Individuals will also be asked to keep at least 3 feet of distance from themselves and others when possible and should follow proper hygiene practices such as handwashing and monitoring COVID-19 symptoms.

MMSD added that the district buildings will be cleaned throughout the day.

