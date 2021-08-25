Advertisement

MMSD to discuss COVID-19 vaccine requirement for staff

A spokesperson for the district stated last week that the MMSD would not be requiring vaccinations or regular COVID-19 testing.
(NBC15)
By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Aug. 24, 2021 at 8:59 PM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Madison Metropolitan School District is considering implementing a COVID-19 vaccine mandate for all staff, a school board member confirmed Tuesday night.

The MMSD School Board will discuss the possible requirement for all teachers and staff in their meeting on Monday and may vote on it, board member Nikki Vander Meulen told NBC15. An agenda will come out on Friday.

Vander Meulen also stated that they may discuss employees providing a negative COVID-19 test if needed, for those who do not want to get the vaccine.

A spokesperson for the district stated last week that the MMSD would not be requiring vaccinations or regular COVID-19 testing. Vander Meulen said the rise in COVID-19 cases and the Delta variant are amid concerns for the new discussion.

MMSD announced on July 22 that masks would be required for all students and staff this school year while in buildings and buses.

Some highlights of the MMSD school safety plan included the mask requirement for indoor spaces, but masks will not be required during outdoor activities, while eating or drinking. Individuals will also be asked to keep at least 3 feet of distance from themselves and others when possible and should follow proper hygiene practices such as handwashing and monitoring COVID-19 symptoms.

MMSD added that the district buildings will be cleaned throughout the day.

Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Multiple people died in a three-car collision on I-94 West near Johnson Creek, on August 18,...
Three dead after crash closes westbound lanes of I-94 near Johnson Creek
Wisconsin breaks out COVID-19 data into fully vaccinated & unvaccinated
Christina Martinez
NBC15 Investigates: Woman asked to return car weeks after she bought it
Current understanding about how the virus that causes coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19)...
Indoor mask mandate returns to Madison & Dane Co.
Do Good Wisconsin surprises Madison server with large tip after a previous customer left them a...
Hundreds pitch in to surprise Madison server tipped with a homophobic note

Latest News

Tommy Thompson, former U.S. Health and Human Services Secretary and Wisconsin governor, puts on...
UW System, lawmaker trade shots in COVID-19 policy battle
15-year-old Peyton Van Meeteren was admitted to the hospital with COVID-19, Sept. 2020.
Parents in School District of Reedsburg concerned over COVID-19 policies
School District of Janesville Superintendent Steve Pophal and NBC15's John Stofflet discuss...
Janesville superintendent shares hopes, concerns for upcoming school year
School District of Milton reverses course making face masks mandatory for students and staff