Motorcycle rider severely injured in Dodge Co. crash

TOWNSHIP OF OAK GROVE, Wis. (WMTV) - A motorcycle rider was badly injured Wednesday morning in a Dodge Co. crash after a pickup truck allegedly failed to yield at a stop sign, the Sheriff’s Office reported.

According to its statement, the rider was heading north on State Hwy. 26 in the Township of Oak Grove and was approaching the Prospect Rd. intersection shortly before 8:30 a.m. A pickup headed east reportedly did not grant the right-of-way and the motorcycle struck the passenger side of the truck.

The injured rider needed to be flown by Flight for Life to a Summit hospital for treatment, authorities continued, noting the pickup’s driver was not hurt.

The Sheriff’s Office added that the motorcycle rider was wearing a helmet and other protective gear.

The names of the rider and the truck’s driver were not released. The crash remains under investigation by the Sheriff’s Office.

