NBA champion Bucks sign Budenholzer to contract extension

Milwaukee Bucks head coach Mike Budenholzer directs his team in the second half of an NBA...
Milwaukee Bucks head coach Mike Budenholzer directs his team in the second half of an NBA basketball game against the Charlotte Hornets in Charlotte, N.C., Sunday, March 1, 2020. Milwaukee won 93-85. (AP Photo/Nell Redmond)(NBC15)
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 24, 2021 at 9:02 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MILWAUKEE (AP) — Milwaukee Bucks coach Mike Budenholzer has received a contract extension after guiding the team to its first NBA title in a half-century.

The Bucks won their first championship since 1971 by beating the Phoenix Suns 4-2 in the NBA Finals.

Milwaukee erased 2-0 deficits against the Brooklyn Nets in the Eastern Conference semifinals and against Phoenix in the league finals. The Bucks beat the Atlanta Hawks in the Eastern Conference finals after losing the opening game in that series.

The Bucks have posted an NBA-best 162-65 regular-season record since Budenholzer took over in 2018.

