One workers dies, another hurt by lightning in Dunn County

(FILE)
(FILE)
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 25, 2021 at 9:37 AM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
MENOMONIE, Wis. (AP) — A construction worker has died and another has been injured after they were struck by lightning in Dunn County.

Sheriff’s officials say the two men were building a pole shed at a construction site in rural Menomonie when they were struck Tuesday and fell from their ladders.

The construction crew had suspended their work earlier in the day when storms and heavy rain moved through the area, but work later resumed.

Authorities say the man who died was 60 and was not breathing when first responders arrived. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The other worker, a 20-year-old man, suffered serious injuries from the lightning strike and from a fall from his ladder.

FILE
Catholic leaders issue new guidance for those looking to be exempt from vaccines for religious reasons

