Packers’ King moving forward after rough end to 2020 season

GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) — Cornerback Kevin King stayed with the Green Bay Packers rather than leaving via free agency after ending his 2020 season with a disappointing performance in the NFC championship game.

King has been battling back from a hamstring injury while competing with first-round draft pick Eric Stokes this preseason.

King says there’s no place he’d rather be, regardless of the challenges of the recent past and the present.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.