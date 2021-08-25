Advertisement

Second homicide charge filed against Chandler Halderson

Chandler Halderson
Chandler Halderson(Dane Co. Sheriff's Office)
By Nick Viviani
Published: Aug. 25, 2021 at 10:32 AM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The 23-year-old man already facing a first-degree homicide charge for the death of his father, now faces a new homicide charge, apparently related to his mother’s death.

Court records show Chandler Halderson had a second first-degree homicide charge added against him on Wednesday morning. The Dane Co. Sheriff’s Office told NBC15 news late last month that they were working with prosecutors to get that new charge against Halderson, in connection with the death of his mother, Krista Halderson.

Chandler Halderson was charged with the death of his father, Bart Halderson, on July 12, nearly seven weeks ago. Authorities confirmed earlier that day his remains were found in the Town of Cottage Grove. At the time, the Sheriff’s Office had not discovered Krista’s remains. Her body was found later that month in the Town of Roxbury.

A family member reported Krista (left) and Bart (right) Halderson missing earlier this week...
A family member reported Krista (left) and Bart (right) Halderson missing earlier this week after the couple didn't return home when they said they would(Chandler Halderson)

