Wisconsin lawmaker with COVID-19 on ventilator, stable

State Senator-elect Andre Jacque. Nov. 6, 2018. (WBAY)
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 25, 2021 at 3:08 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (AP) — A Republican state senator from Wisconsin who opposed mask and vaccine mandates and then developed pneumonia after testing positive for COVID-19 is in stable condition after being placed on a ventilator.

State Sen. Andre Jacque tested positive for COVID-19 earlier this month and was hospitalized Aug. 16.

His spokesman Matt Tompach provided the first update on his condition Wednesday in a week. He says Jacque was placed on the ventilator Monday night.

He says that while Jacque’s condition is stable, “the days and weeks ahead will continue to be an incredibly stressful and difficult time for Sen. Jacque’s family.” Jacque is a Republican who represents northeast Wisconsin.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

