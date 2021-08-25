Wisconsin reaches 650,000 COVID-19 cases

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Wisconsin reached 650,000 total COVID-19 infections on Wednesday since the start of the pandemic over a year ago.

The Department of Health Services’ COVID-19 dashboard shows 1,710 new COVID-19 cases were confirmed, bringing the new total to 651,338.

The state reached 600,000 cases on May 4, meaning it took over three months for the state to accumulate around 50,000 more. However, more than two-thirds of those cases were added within the past month.

The rolling average for COVID-19 cases has risen sharply over the past few days, now hitting 1,417. This is at a similar level to what Wisconsin was at in the end of January.

More counties in Wisconsin are reaching very high levels of COVID-19 disease activity, DHS notes, with Adams and Green Lake County included. Most other counties in south central Wisconsin, including Dane, Sauk and Rock, are all at high levels still.

Health officials say Wednesday that eight people have died from the virus. In all, 7,558 Wisconsinites have died from the coronavirus.

More COVID-19 vaccines administered

More than 10,000 COVID-19 vaccines were administered within the past day, DHS reports.

Of the 5.8 million doses to date, 18,738 have been given out so far this week.

The state’s dashboard shows 54.1% of residents have received at least their first dose and 50.9% have completed their vaccine series.

