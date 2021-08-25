Advertisement

Wisconsin school chief urges masks, vaccinations

Background for news about the novel coronavirus COVID-19 - protective medical masks. Chinese...
Background for news about the novel coronavirus COVID-19 - protective medical masks. Chinese coronavirus outbreak, Middle East respiratory syndrome coronavirus.
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 25, 2021 at 1:04 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Wisconsin’s top education official is urging everyone headed into school buildings in coming days to get vaccinated against COVID-19 and wear masks.

Jill Underly says those steps will help ensure schools don’t have to shut down amid a spike in new cases.

The state superintendent of schools wrote an editorial Wednesday urging a united front against the virus. She noted that the situation was different than last year thanks to the availability of vaccines.

Many schools in Wisconsin didn’t open to in-person learning in the fall of 2020, or took a hybrid approach for at least part of the year.

