Wisconsin State Lawmakers discuss situation

FORT McCOY, Wis. (WMTV) - Several Republican State Lawmakers drove through Fort McCoy Wednesday morning.

Legislators said they saw several Afghan refugees, men, women and children housed beyond the gate.

Senator Ron Johnsons and state legislators said they spoke with the Maj. Gen. Darrell J. Guthrie at the military base and learned that there are currently about 1,000 refugees housed at Fort McCoy, with the ability to hold a capacity of 10,000.

Republican lawmakers say they’ve been hearing concerns from their constituents about what’s going on.

Sen. Ron Johnson says it's important to understand the viewpoint of veterans and the organized process of getting Afghan refugees to safety and integrated to society.

State Sen. Howard Marklein said several people in his district this past week have expressed their desire to bring refugees to safety, but also concerns over state and national security process when it comes to checking refugees entering the US.

“We have to be perfect when it comes to the vetting process, if we’re not perfect, then we run the risk of another terrorist attack in our country and I think that’s the concern I’ve heard from my constituents,” Sen. Howard Marklein (R) 17th District said.

State Sen. Patrick Testin, who represents part of Monroe County, answered questions about where refugees will go after their stay at Fort McCoy.

“It sounds as though many are going to be relocated to many parts of the country through a network of charitable organizations, there will likely be some who stay here in Wisconsin but at this time we expect that to be a very small number,” State Sen. Patrick Testin (R) 24th District.

Lawmakers also detailed it’s not likely refugee children will attend schools in the area.

NBC15 News also reached out to several Democratic lawmakers for comment about Afghan refugees being housed at Fort McCoy and a response to the Republican press conference held Wednesday morning.

Their full statements are below:

State Rep. Francesca Hong (D) 76th District:

“Afghan families and allies arriving at Fort McCoy have already been vetted by federal intelligence. I would sincerely hope that my colleagues in the legislature would meet those who have served our country, who are escaping war and trauma, with compassion and empathy instead of unfounded fear-mongering. We owe Afghan people escaping the Taliban considerable gratitude for their ally ship and support throughout this war, the safety of our country was bettered because of them and now it’s time to extend that same kindness.”

State Sen. Kelda Roys: (D) 26th District:

“We have a responsibility to treat those seeking refuge and safety in our country with compassion and kindness. We must reject the xenophobia and fearmongering of those who would cast aspersions on refugees as a means to exploit political division in our country. I cannot imagine the trauma that the Afghan refugees arriving at Fort McCoy have experienced, but I welcome them and hope our communities will be beacons of hope and healing for these brave families.”

State Rep. Dianne Hesselbein (D) 79th District:

“We have a moral obligation to accept refugees from Afghanistan. During this difficult time, it is important for all of us, regardless of ideology or background, to come together to support our international neighbors in need. Many refugees worked closely with our military to sustain our operations for the last two decades. Wisconsin has a vital contribution to make as the United States works to assist refugees that risked their lives defending our shared values. Now is the time to keep our word and offer safe harbor under the banner of democracy. I look forward to doing what I can to welcome them to our country and community.”

State Sen. Janis Ringhand (D) 15th District:

“My husband fought side by side with the South Vietnamese army in Vietnam. They were our friends and allies. This is America and we support our friends and allies.”

