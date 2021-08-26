Advertisement

6 in 10 in Upper Midwest had COVID-19 in 2020, study finds

A diagnosis with coronavirus 229E, NL63, OC43, or HKU1 is not the same as a COVID-19 diagnosis....
A diagnosis with coronavirus 229E, NL63, OC43, or HKU1 is not the same as a COVID-19 diagnosis. Patients with COVID-19 will be evaluated and cared for differently than patients with common coronavirus diagnosis.(CDC)
By Nick Viviani
Published: Aug. 26, 2021 at 1:55 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - More than six in ten people in the part of the United States encompassing Wisconsin and several neighboring states were likely infected by the COVID-19 virus at some point last year, a new Columbia University study claims.

The findings, which were published in the journal Nature, estimated 103 million Americans, or approximately 31% of the population, contracted coronavirus in 2020. Researchers with Columbia’s Mailman School of Public Health determined fewer than a quarter of actual cases were ever officially recorded, leaving the numbers reported by public health agencies far lower.

“The vast majority of infectious were not accounted for by the number of confirmed cases,” professor of environmental health sciences Jeffrey Shaman, Ph.D., explained “It is these undocumented cases, which are often mild or asymptomatic infectious, that allow the virus to spread quickly through the broader population.”

Researchers claimed the study was the first “to comprehensively quantify the overall burden and characteristics of COVID-19 in the U.S. during 2020.” To determine how widespread the virus may have been they simulated the transmission of COVID-19 within and between all 3,142 U.S. counties, based on population, mobility, and confirmed cases.

They contended testing offered an incomplete picture of the virus’ spread, saying in March only 11 percent of cases were confirmed and that number had more than doubled but still stood at approximately 25 percent.

The report also found that the percentage of people who died because of COVID-19 fell from 0.8 percent in the spring to 0.3 by the end of December, attributing the drop to more testing, the implantation of mask mandates, and less crowded hospitals.

Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Wisconsin breaks out COVID-19 data into fully vaccinated & unvaccinated
Do Good Wisconsin surprises Madison server with large tip after a previous customer left them a...
Hundreds pitch in to surprise Madison server tipped with a homophobic note
FILE
Catholic leaders issue new guidance for those looking to be exempt from vaccines for religious reasons
Jeffrey Halvorsen
Officials no longer looking for Arcadia-Glencoe fire chief
Multiple people died in a three-car collision on I-94 West near Johnson Creek, on August 18,...
Three dead after crash closes westbound lanes of I-94 near Johnson Creek

Latest News

Madison state senator stops short of apology about colleague with COVID-19
Suspect forces his way into Madison apartment, claiming the feds are after him
Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker on Wednesday issued a mask mandate for all Pre-K-12 schools and...
Illinois Gov. Pritzker reinstates indoor mask mandate
Woodruff strikes out 10 in Brewers’ 4-1 win over Reds