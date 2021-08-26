6 in 10 in Upper Midwest had COVID-19 in 2020, study finds

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - More than six in ten people in the part of the United States encompassing Wisconsin and several neighboring states were likely infected by the COVID-19 virus at some point last year, a new Columbia University study claims.

The findings, which were published in the journal Nature, estimated 103 million Americans, or approximately 31% of the population, contracted coronavirus in 2020. Researchers with Columbia’s Mailman School of Public Health determined fewer than a quarter of actual cases were ever officially recorded, leaving the numbers reported by public health agencies far lower.

“The vast majority of infectious were not accounted for by the number of confirmed cases,” professor of environmental health sciences Jeffrey Shaman, Ph.D., explained “It is these undocumented cases, which are often mild or asymptomatic infectious, that allow the virus to spread quickly through the broader population.”

Researchers claimed the study was the first “to comprehensively quantify the overall burden and characteristics of COVID-19 in the U.S. during 2020.” To determine how widespread the virus may have been they simulated the transmission of COVID-19 within and between all 3,142 U.S. counties, based on population, mobility, and confirmed cases.

They contended testing offered an incomplete picture of the virus’ spread, saying in March only 11 percent of cases were confirmed and that number had more than doubled but still stood at approximately 25 percent.

The report also found that the percentage of people who died because of COVID-19 fell from 0.8 percent in the spring to 0.3 by the end of December, attributing the drop to more testing, the implantation of mask mandates, and less crowded hospitals.

