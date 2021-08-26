$770k awarded for Dane County bike paths, trails

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Communities across Dane County received a combined $770,000 in awards to expand bike trails, County Executive Joe Parisi announced Wednesday.

The fund program gives up to a 50% match grant to those interested in things like expanding trails, creating bike parks and improving bike safety.

“We’re always excited to have communities come forward with plans to strengthen Dane County’s network of bike trails through our PARC and Ride grant program,” said Parisi. “These projects enhance our quality of life and create new outdoor experiences for residents and visitors to enjoy year after year. Congratulations to this year’s recipients.”

Each project needed to have a regional trail connection and include amenities such as signage and parking areas. Awardees include the Village of Cross Plains, which will receive $270,000 for its County Highway KP Multi-Use Trail.

Other funded projects include:

Village of Cottage Grove: It will receive $213,087 for its Phase 2 Main Street Path Construction project.

City of Madison: It will receive $125,000 for its paved pump track at Aldo Leopold Park.

City of Monona: It was awarded $11,913 for its Maywood Mountain Bike Trail.

Capital Off Road Pathfinders: It was awarded $150,000 for its Middleton bike park pump track and skills loop project that will be at Pleasant View Golf Course.

